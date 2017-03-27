‘Fearless Phil’ Schofield crosses Westminster bridge

There were calls for Westminster bridge to be named after Phillip Schofield last night after he made an audacious crossing to show defiance to Islamic extremists.

The television personality and housewives’ favourite crossed the bridge with no regard for his own safety. A friend said it was typical of the man known as ‘Phil.’ Afterwards he was asked by a journalist how he felt and what he was thinking as he made the crossing.. He said ‘you don’t think, you think and you’re dead.’

Mr Schofield’s father seemed nonchalant when told of his son’s feat. ‘He was always larking around, crossing bridges on foot when he was younger, but it’s something that we thought he’d grow out of, but I’m not surprised he’s still doing it.’

As attention grows it’s becoming harder to ignore calls for the bridge to be named after Phillip. One tourist who witnessed the event said, ‘is he a hero? Yes he is. Doing what he’s done will inspire others to cross those bridges in their lives that they feel they can’t cross.’

Bobbybigot