Daily Mail empowers young woman to consider career in politics

The Daily Mail’s ‘Legs-it’ headline has inspired 19 year old Clare Taylor to begin a career in politics.

‘I always thought that being a woman with legs might be a drawback in rising to the top in politics,’ she said. ‘I assumed I would have to settle for a career in modelling instead. So today’s paper really made me think.’

After checking her Instagram feed, various tabloid political journalists described Ms Taylor as a ‘stunner’. ‘Her killer pins certainly get my vote,’ one opined.

Ms Taylor has not decided which party to join but says she will fight for equality and wants to make society better for all.

‘C’mon love, it was just a bit of old-fashioned fun,’ a source at the Daily Mail said. ‘We never meant to empower women or give them the idea they should have a career.’

StanleyMizaru