Football pays tribute as Wenger celebrates 1000th excuse

Some of the biggest names in football have been paying tribute to Arsene Wenger as he celebrates his 1000th excuse since becoming manager of Arsenal in 1996.

The Gunners faced Chelsea in a top of the table clash this weekend and Wenger delivered his 1000th excuse in the post match interview after Arsenal were thrashed 6-0.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said today ‘its a remarkable achievement, to have reached 1000 excuses is incredible in the modern era when managers are sacked so quickly before they can reach 100 or even 50 excuses at a club.’

Wenger’s one-time managerial rival Sir Alex Ferguson agrees; ‘its an unbelievable achievement and great credit must be given to Arsenal for the patience they have shown, its fair to say that the level of Arsene’s excuses dropped for a few years but this season he has been back on top form, its incredible to think that he started making his excuses at the start of his tenure and nearly 20 years on he’s still trotting them out.’

To mark the milestone the club is set to unveil a statue of Wenger outside the Emirates Stadium. It is thought that the statue will show the great man looking backwards over his shoulder with the words ‘I didn’t see it’ written below.

