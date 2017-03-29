SNP demand Lancaster and Halifax oil fields be renamed Bagpipe and Haggis

Following the discovery of a massive oil deposit 60 miles west of Shetland, Nicola Sturgeon has called upon oil exploration company, Hurricane Energy, to change the name of the so-called ‘Greater Lancaster’ oil fields to Bagpipe and Haggis in an attempt to stake an official claim for Scotland.

‘Not only are the current names an insult to the Scottish people,’ said Scotland’s first Minister, ‘but they are allowing daylight robbery to happen under our noses. If you insist on calling them Halifax and Lancaster, even though they lie in Scottish waters, then I suggest we move Scotland’s border southwards to form a straight line between Southport, Huddersfield and Grimsby.’

In an open letter to the Company she argued that the estimated one billion barrels of recoverable oil actually belong to Scotland, as did populations of grouse and red deer before the invasion of 19th century English aristocrats.

When it was pointed out that the oil fields are actually named after RAF aircraft and should not be confused with two genteel English cities of the same name, she called for the River Thames to be renamed the Caledonia Canal and for the City of London to be known henceforth as John o’Groats.

Rumours that Theresa May is pushing for the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood to be moved to an oil platform north of the Faroe Islands have yet to be substantiated.