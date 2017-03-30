RBS ‘regrets’ investing in financial software from Fisher-Price

RBS executives have acknowledged that purchasing their software and systems from Fisher-Price may have been a cost-cutting exercise too far.

Fisher-Price, better known for developing toys than technology, have for several years been selling their in-house developed software to banks, utility companies and government departments. Much of the software that was developed for RBS was first seen in Fisher-Price products such as Puppy’s Piano and the Glee Jammin’ Journal.

In light of RBS’s banking system having failed again this week, many are now questioning the bank’s procurement policy.

RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester, commented: ‘We originally chose Fisher-Price because of their excellent track record for providing sophisticated accounting software to other highly successful corporations such as Woolworths, HMV and Blockbuster. After the banking crisis, we felt this was a more robust platform than its predecessor from Hasbro. It also had little buttons that lit up when it played music.’

Many have speculated as to how much money RBS invested into the system. Industry experts agree that the cost would have been dangerously expensive if RBS had chosen particular extras, such as the sing-a-long option or indeed, next day delivery.

‘The recent glitches are unfortunate, but we’re delighted that they’ve helped RBS customers develop social, emotional and numeracy skills,’ said the chairman of Fisher-Price’s Giggletech division, defending this company. Some people are having to perform mental calculations regarding how much they owe friends after they couldn’t pay for dinner; others are having to use various reasoning and negotiating skills so they don’t get evicted for paying their rent late. These individuals will no doubt be showing above average cognitive and emotional development.’

Nonetheless, RBS customers are furious. One tweeted ‘Naffwest stopping me and Chaniqua from major spendz!!!!! Movin our overdraft to Waddingtons.’

Slante Dangle