Tories deny link between bombing and resentment

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said there was no real evidence to support Jeremy Corbyn’s crackpot theory that continually bombing innocent people for no good reason eventually pisses them off and can lead to radicalisation. ‘If people in the Middle East see their loved ones blown to pieces by UK war planes then they should not take it personally and seek some sort of ill judged revenge, we are simply trying to improve their lot in life,’ argued her spokeswoman.

‘It’s typical of Corbyn’s warped priorities….all he ever wants is for people to sit down and try and work out some kind of peaceful solution. Bombing is just our way of showing them what things could look like if they adopted western values …it’s no reason to throw a hissy fit. What they must understand is if they get caught up in a bombing raid while attending a funeral or social event then it’s because we believe in democracy’.

‘We understand that planning funerals and burying loved ones can get in the way of things like the school run, dinner parties or a long weekend at your country place but dropping bombs on them is for their own good. I was doing my weekly shop at Waitrose recently only to discover they had run out of salted caramel and chocolate tart…did I go on a rampage killing staff with a machete or plant an explosive device packed with nuts and bolts….no…I bought a Fiona Cairns Vanilla Sponge instead’.