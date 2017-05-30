‘Ban fidget spinners’, say the joyless

Joyless and broken adults are calling for the latest kids’ craze to be banned along with any other tenuous reminder of those halcyon days and the carefree abandon of their own youth, it can be reported.

Fidget spinners, small revolving toys which all children can use, are currently all the rage.

‘It’s the fun in their little faces I find the most intolerable,’ murmurs school governor and emotionally-bereft husk Alice Phipps, 46, from Berkshire.

‘Every revolution of that infernal device serves as a cruel reminder of the infinite and cyclical nature of my own personal purgatory of mortgage repayments, bin-emptying duties and fruitless toil along a road ever-lengthening to abject apathy and ultimate oblivion,’ she revealed, in a doleful monologue.

‘When I was young I had a kite, but it didn’t stop me from marrying a dullard and taking a job I hate. The sooner these mindless gadgets are banned and children can get back to murdering prostitutes in GTA5, the sooner I can go back to staring coldly into the middle distance and secretly hoping for species-ending meteor strike. Oh and something about not damaging their education, I suppose.’

thatwasbeast