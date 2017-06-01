Tories angrily accuse electorate of ‘growing left-wing bias’

After last night’s general election TV debate, top Tory Boris Johnson has hit out at the electorate for showing ‘increasing signs of bias against the government’.

The Foreign Secretary insisted that the BBC’s choice of viewers was ‘totally unfair to the government’ and was ‘in no way representative of the stonking support for the prime minister, who by the way is Theresa May, she’s the one that doesn’t wear glasses and doesn’t go to things, which is manifest in the near-hysterical pro-Conservative fervour that we see clearly gripping the nation.’

The public has faced a growing barrage of criticism for its alleged left-wing bias in recent weeks. ‘How can we possibly get a strong and stable election result to make Theresa May the all-powerful conquering maiden of Europe if Joe Lefty Public gets on his Guardian-reading horse and decides to vote for naked Jeremy Corbyn?’ sneered the entirely impartial Iain Duncan Smith. ‘The BBC just goes on and on about people’s so-called ‘opinions’ which just encourages them to believe they’re allowed to think for themselves instead of agreeing with Theresa on everything. It’s political correctness gone mad. Crush the saboteurs!’