Amber Rudd gives magic money tree advice on Gardener’s Question Time

After her successful turn standing in for Theresa May at the BBC Election Debate – in which she mocked Jeremy Corbyn for not knowing how to grow a magic money tree – Home Secretary Amber Rudd has made a guest appearance on Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time.

Ms Rudd told the live studio audience that “Magic money trees really need a Caribbean climate to flourish, where they are protected from financial storms in the shelter of secure and stable tax havens. I’ve personally grown two magic money trees in the Bahamas, but Bermuda and the Cayman Islands can be just as fruitful.

“Mr Corbyn will be sadly disappointed if he tries to grow a magic money tree in his North Islington allotment, or anywhere else that you commoners have access to.”

Listeners were then charmed by Ms Rudd’s vague recollections of how she inherited her green fingers from her late father, who was a successful stockbroker in all weathers and a master plantsman when it came to cash crops, greenbacks and preventing HMRC blight.

Ms Rudd, who blossomed as a director of share fraudsters Monticello plc, went on to explain how the magic money tree (Arecaceae Taxavoida, also known as the Greedy Palm) requires no actual work once it is established, and yet every financial year it produces a lovely bunch of cash coconuts.

When asked if the magic money tree is an endangered species, Ms Rudd said that thanks to the Conservatives it would continue to have protected status and they will keep on digging in a rich mix of bullshit to ensure its survival.