Tory battle bus confused with local Night Bus

Theresa May’s battle bus was double-booked with South East London Buses’ route N343 on Friday. The service, which runs from Peckham to New Cross Gate, was carrying Mrs May and her two close advisers, Bluebeard and Geekgirl, when the driver began her regular N343 journey on Peckham Road at 3.15am. She picked up passengers at the Harris Academy school, rated as Outstanding by OFSTED, but when the bus stopped at Peckham Rye station, an altercation began between two groups of youths, resulting in a severe spillage of cider and a fight.

Mrs May and her party tried to act as if nothing was happening as fists flew, looking straight ahead and pretending to talk about political strategy, though Geekgirl had started gently sobbing. The driver stopped the bus and radioed for assistance. British Transport Police arrived five hours later and arrested Mrs May’s party for being rubbish, with Bluebeard shouting angrily “Don’t you know who you are dealing with?” and that “they’d regret it”. The youths at the back were jeering and laughing and one threw a Kennedy’s Fried Chicken limited edition spicy peri peri wings carton towards Mrs May. The embattled bus then went on its way to New Cross, while the Prime Minister and her aides were released without charge as there were not enough police left in London to complete the paperwork for a caution.

Immacagain