Growing clamour to send in the Metropolitan Elite to sort out the terror threat

A crack squad of the ‘know-it-alls’ could be deployed on the streets of London to counter the growing threat of ‘Unknown Homicidal Maniac-ophobia’ – the irrational fear of being killed by something crazy. For months, Theresa May has been heralding the power of the ‘Metropolitan Elite’ and is now ready to unleash them upon the nation’s enemies.

The Special Myopic Squad is led by Stewart Lee, who has fearlessly led hate campaigns against the four major peaceful tolerant religions. The workings of the SMS must be shrouded in secrecy, but previous campaigns give a hint of what can be expected. An initial attack on a number of safe targets is expected: typically these are Nigel Farage, the Daily Mail and people who are a bit worried about getting killed by homicidal maniacs. These enemies of the state will be satirically attacked mercilessly and with overwhelming force.

The Metropolitan Elite often work in partnership with other specialists units, such as Special Showbiz Agents (SSA) who can fearlessly enter money conversations where the SMS dare not go. The SMS are also secretly linked with the Tax Avoidance Squad, that provides them with limited company vehicles, in order to avoid paying socialist scale tax contributions towards the schools and hospitals they pretend to be socially passionate about.