Sad Soho launches nostalgic ‘porn experience’

Retired sex-industry workers who were driven out of Soho by a council clean up are launching their own industrial heritage museum, so that tourists can remember what red light districts were like in the days before people got their pornography off the internet.

Visitors to the ‘Porn Experience’ are given dirty raincoats as they arrive, then make their way through the displays of 1970 mags and sex aids by guides dressed as authentic sex workers. There are Danish sex mags featuring men with big moustaches and sideburns, there are original ‘Randy Raquel’ inflatable dolls with real hair and a bright blue eyeliner. There are well-thumbed copies of ‘Health and Efficiency’ and sex films on easy-to-use Super 8 overhead projectors.

‘Back in the 1970s, this part of London was nothing but strip clubs, private cinemas and hardcore sex shops,’ muses Ronnie Diamond, founder of the Porn Experience. ‘You’d hear the merry cry of the traditional prostitute; Ten bob for straight or a quid up the tradesman’s!’ On every corner there was a vicious looking pimp and his wizened drug-addicted tarts with needle marks on their arms. Now look at it…’ waxes the former Porn boss; ‘Young couples meeting in cafés, people browsing round Waterstones, friends enjoying lunch in Pret a Manger. It breaks my heart to see it like this…’

Authenticity is key at the Porn Experience; as they arrive at the Strip Club section punters enjoy what they think is a free glass of champagne, but are then presented with a bill for a hundred pounds. However, there is no pretending that business is as good as it was back in the old days. Visitor Numbers just aren’t what I had hoped’ Ronnie Diamond admits; ‘even though the Strip Show employs some of the original prostitutes who worked here forty years ago…’

Problems were exacerbated for the heritage museum when a couple of ex-boxers from ‘Gangster Guided Tours’ turned up and smashed in the window saying they were owed ‘protection’, before re-enacting the payment of hush-money to retired detectives narrating the passing ‘Corrupt Police Heritage Walk’.

