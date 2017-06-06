Leaders’ nuclear pledges to be included on ballot paper

Theresa May, Conservative and Gurnionist

Yes I would push the button, after discussing it with my husband on a country walk

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour and North Islington Co-Operative Supermarket Deli Counter

Over my dead body – and yours

Tim Farron, Liberal Democratic Tory Government Propper-Upper

My mother would have done it and so will I

Paul Nutta££, UKI££

Happy to make a pre-emptive strike on Brussels

Ronald Trump, Independent

Let’s build the world’s biggest bomb out of 24ct solid gold and drop it on Mexico

Nicola Sturgeon, ScotKip

In the event of a threat, we will hold a referendum to decide whether to use it or not

Leanne Wood, Plaid Cymru (Trans: I Know What Kind Of Man You Are, Mister, One Who Won’t Pay Maintenance)

I will talk everyone down from the precipice with my soothing, sexy voice

Caroline Lucas & Jobshare Chum Nobody Can Remember, Wasted In A Little Party

Has everyone gone stark staring mad?

Immacagain