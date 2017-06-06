Leaders’ nuclear pledges to be included on ballot paper

Theresa May, Conservative and Gurnionist
Yes I would push the button, after discussing it with my husband on a country walk
Jeremy Corbyn, Labour and North Islington Co-Operative Supermarket Deli Counter
Over my dead body – and yours
Tim Farron, Liberal Democratic Tory Government Propper-Upper
My mother would have done it and so will I
Paul Nutta££, UKI££
Happy to make a pre-emptive strike on Brussels
Ronald Trump, Independent
Let’s build the world’s biggest bomb out of 24ct solid gold and drop it on Mexico
Nicola Sturgeon, ScotKip
In the event of a threat, we will hold a referendum to decide whether to use it or not
Leanne Wood, Plaid Cymru (Trans: I Know What Kind Of Man You Are, Mister, One Who Won’t Pay Maintenance)
I will talk everyone down from the precipice with my soothing, sexy voice
Caroline Lucas & Jobshare Chum Nobody Can Remember, Wasted In A Little Party
Has everyone gone stark staring mad?
Immacagain