Muslim Council of Britain expresses premature horror at future attack

Due to a clerical error, the Muslim Council of Britain has issued its standard boilerplate statement of horror and regret a day before a terrorist attack.

It’s thought the intern responsible for sending these statements to newspapers was about to go on holiday for several weeks, and saw no harm in sending out a few in advance as long as they were clearly embargoed: “Not to be used until the attack they refer to has taken place”.

Scotland Yard said they welcomed this development, as the advance notice allowed them to evacuate the area in time to prevent loss of life. Pop stars and their tour managers also said it was helpful in planning their “Tribute to the indomitable spirit of [name of city here]” gigs.

However, a senior imam at the organisation insisted it was all a misunderstanding and denied they had any advance knowledge of when terror attacks would take place, “any more than we could possibly have known the intern responsible would accidentally behead himself while shaving. Obviously, don’t print that last bit until Tuesday.”

YaBasta