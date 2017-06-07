Man changes voting intention, condition ‘stable’

A Warrington man is under medical supervision after an incident in which his voting intentions were suddenly reversed, following a party political broadcast.

‘He was watching the LibDems on the telly’, said his wife, ‘I think that’s what did it. He told me their ideas make a lot of sense, and then I saw smoke rising from the top of his head. He started thrashing about, his head rotated, then he levitated for a bit before slumping unconscious.’

Doctors have warned about the perils of ‘flirting’ with alternative viewpoints so close to an election.

‘We would advise people to stay with others of the same opinion’, a BMA spokesman said. ‘Don’t change your newspaper, and if you must travel, avoid people who are dressed differently to you. Sources of information might appear innocuous, but there is no such thing as a safe idea.

‘Remember, your mind and body are intimately connected. If you change your mind, you will change your body, and it might not be for the better.’

The BMA has issued a poster featuring a well-dressed man sitting down next to a stranger with tattoos and facial piercings, under the heading ‘Changer Danger! Don’t Talk to Changers!’