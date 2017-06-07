Tories offer ‘your vote back if not 100% satisfied’

Amber Rudd announced today a new Conservative initiative intended to appeal to undecided voters in the upcoming election. ‘Any person who votes Conservative who isn’t 100% satisfied after the election can have their vote back, to use as they see fit,’ she said today. Ms Rudd agreed that returned votes could be used any way the owner wished – for Lib Dems, Labour, SNP and, at a push, Plaid Cymru, ‘even in Essex, whether or not there is a representative standing.’

Ms Rudd declined to say how long the offer would be valid for, merely stating that the ‘validity period would be decided after the election, at the same time as the Dementia Tax cap was determined’, but acknowledged that it ‘probably wouldn’t be for very long – so vote now to take advantage.’

The latest offer is in addition to the Conservative’s current offer of ‘your money back, 100% guaranteed’, available to Tory sponsors through tax breaks promised after the election.