Massive knob to replace X on ballot papers

In what is being seen as a massive shake up on polling day the usual X used to mark the spot of the candidate and party you would like to vote for has been replaced with a massive knob.

The Electoral Commission has made it quite clear that any X marked on ballot papers will be classed as invalid. In order for your vote to count you will need to place a massive knob on the candidates head.

The man in charge of the Electoral Commission said, “we do honestly believe that this will get more people out to vote. It hasn’t escaped our notice that almost all the candidates running in this general election are complete and utter knobs and we feel that drawing a knob on the candidate, you’d like to vote for, instead of an X will make things a lot simpler for the electorate.

Tony Henderson said, “I’ve never voted before, but the fact I get to draw a knob on a politicians head is hilarious, I’ll certainly be voting.”

It remains to be seen whether drawing a knob instead of a X will get more of the public out to vote, but one thing that is for sure come Friday morning the Great British Public will have elected a bunch of knobs to run the country.

