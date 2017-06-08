New shadow cabinet meets in roadside café

The reshuffled shadow cabinet met for the first time today in their new surroundings of Mac’s 5-Star Breakfast and Burger café in Dagenham.

Sat in a plastic chair at the head of two pushed-together formica tables, one of which had the word ‘knob’ carved into it, acting Labour leader Harriet Harman chaired important discussions on renewing Labour values, reviving grassroots support and whether to go for the all-day breakfast or the early bird menu.

‘What we need to do is show voters that Labour is the party of aspiration,’ said shadow chancellor Chris Leslie, delivering a forkful of baked beans into his mouth before wiping sauce off his chin with a copy of the Daily Star.

Having taken the decision by block vote to opt for second sausages all round rather than hash browns, the shadow cabinet drew up detailed plans to drive through the party’s five-year vision for bitter infighting, compromise policies and a lacklustre showing at the polls in 2020.

‘The key thing is that the public and businesses need to be able to trust us on the economy again,’ said Chuka Umunna, looking around his colleagues to see who would pick up the bill.

In a sign of renewed solidarity, everyone agreed to slip away quietly and leave a note saying; ‘I’m afraid there is no money.’