Theresa May votes Lib Dem

In an unexpected change of heart, Theresa May has voted Liberal Democrat. Casting her ballot in her constituency of Permanent Maidenhead, Mrs May apparently felt doubtful about the efficacy of the Conservative campaign and the Prime Minister’s competence to rule.

Asked by exit pollsters how she voted, Mrs May admitted she had chosen to support the local Liberal Democrat candidate, Brian Chancer, saying: “Although I’d been intending to vote Conservative, as I always have since Tony Blair left office, once I was in the polling booth I had a last-minute change of heart.

“I felt that the PM had been flip-flopping and I think she is weak on security and immigration. She didn’t seem strong and stable at all, which surprised me. Well, I couldn’t bring myself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn, so it had to be Lib Dem. I know they are anti Brexit, but then so was I initially, so it wasn’t too much of a wrench. I suppose you could call it a protest vote as I know they won’t get in. But I am fed up with the Tories taking my support for granted.”

Some pollsters are predicting a hung parliament. Shares in noose manufacturing companies have soared in value today.

Immacagain