Electorate bricks it over ‘election rerun’ rumours

Fearful Brits reacted like lemmings following reports the General Election might have to be rerun due to the hung Parliament. The thought that they might have to be put through another six weeks of bombast and bombardment led many to contemplate moving somewhere nicer – like Mongolia or the Moon.

‘If I get one more bloody leaflet through my door telling me why I should vote for a party, I’m going to go for a bath with an electrical appliance,’ said Phil Uppity, from Daventry. ‘Some people whinge that they live in a safe seat so their vote doesn’t count. Try living here where you can’t get into your house after the post has been because of sodding election bloody leaflets. Safe? It’s abloody fire hazard.’

Jennifer Speckle-Flott, from Upminster, added: ‘I’ve not been able to go on Facebook for the last month because of my friends posting crap memes comparing Corbyn to either Stalin or the Messiah, May to either Satan or, er, Satan. I just want my life back.’

Meanwhile, council bosses have confirmed that they will need extra funding for additional recycling collections if there is another General Election this year. The Conservatives, Labour and Lib Dems have promised to put that in their new, revised manifestos, being delivered next week.

