TV coverage of election ‘incredibly’ biased, Ofcom rules

After a series of complaints from the apathetic, uninterested and disenfranchised, Ofcom has ruled that TV coverage of the election, across all channels, has been unfairly biased against those that ‘couldn’t give a toss about the election.

‘Everyday there have been news reports, analysis and opinions on the General Election campaigns,’ Ofcom said in a statement. ‘Then there were debates, special programmes, party election broadcasts and coverage on programmes usually not associated with politics. This is clearly unfair to the large number of people who didn’t want to vote and simply weren’t interested in the election.’

One non-voter reacted positively to the ruling. ‘I’ve been subjected to this for weeks now,’ he said. ‘It’s ridiculous. If I want to stick my head in the sand and only watch TV for banal, bland, non-thought provoking escapism that’s my business. Then they stuck Theresa May on The One Show, for fuck’s sake. It’s a disgrace.’

A spokesperson for the BBC said it would challenge the ruling by pointing out that it had also given high profile coverage to Pippa Middleton’s wedding, particularly her arse. ‘That’s not the election and you couldn’t get a less newsworthy story. Talk about banal TV, it’s what we do.’

He did add that allowing the party leaders to read their manifestos on CBeebies Bedtime Stories had been ill-advised and ‘probably breached guidelines a tad.’

ITV has argued that other than at election time its entire output had been ‘banal and of no worth,’ and biased against ‘anybody with half a brain’ but agreed that ‘Ant and Dec do Britain’s Got Politics’ probably ‘crossed the line.’

StanleyMizaru