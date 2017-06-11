Theresa May to form sausage rolls despite having no meat, eggs or pastry

Prime Minister Theresa May has successfully gained permission to make sausage rolls at her Oxfordshire home, despite having none of the conventional ingredients or equipment required to do so. Speaking to the assembled press via the gate intercom, she confirmed that she had asked her husband Philip for authority to make a dozen 2 inch sausage rolls using Waitrose ‘Essential’ Muffins and a tin of faggots left over from Christmas 2014.

‘I have the full support of my party and Nigella Lawson,’ she said, while denying the DUP had tried to veto the ingredients.

