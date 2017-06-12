Conservative Party regrets using Easyjet for advice

Insiders have admitted that the Conservative Party ‘probably shouldn’t have used Easyjet’ to provide strategy advice over the last few years.

‘Admittedly they have a simple approach to problem solving,’ said a senior Tory today. ‘Want to stay in or leave the EU? Ask the public, they’ll know the right answer.

‘Want a mandate for hard Brexit? Who better to ask than the British public?

‘Engines playing up, should we still fly? Answer is obvious, innit?’ he said, before admitting the engine question was ‘a bit of a stinker – best play safe and take the flight,’ he said. ‘As Theresa says, ‘what could possibly go wrong?’