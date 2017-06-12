Nazi groups clash at the Hate Against Counter Hate demonstration

Fans of rival types of fascism have clashed again, as a planned Hate against Hate march was ambushed by Counter Hate Against Hate, which argues there should be no platform for hatred and it should be stamped out as violently as possible.

The Hate Against Hate demo was organised in response to Hate Crimes by a third group of Haters, which hates the country that granted them asylum. However, Counter Hate Against Hate organised a demo to oppose Hate Against Hate, arguing that anyone who hates hate haters is great by them.

‘This country has a long tradition of tolerance,’ said a spokesman for Counter Hate, ‘and if anyone disagrees we are going to kick their heads in.’