NHS managers have issued a warning for patients to only visit hospital today ‘in the event of an emergency. Or an accident’ Probably best not to come, to be honest.’

All non-urgent operations have been cancelled, outpatients appointments are postponed, and those few lucky enough to be expecting a nurse’s visit have been told these will not be occurring either. The advice also applies to GPs’ surgeries, with doctors not expected to be in work today, or if so, to ‘will not be in a fit state to see patients’.

The warning comes after spontaneous parties were held in the streets outside hospitals across the UK, celebrating the news that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is to keep his job after Theresa May’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Critics of Mrs May have said that her reshuffle is simply ‘rearranging the deck chairs on The Titanic’. A spokesperson at No 10 called the suggestion ‘ridiculous’, adding that the expression was not appropriate, as The Titanic was a ship that happened to be made in Belfast, whereas the Cabinet is a political organisation that has its decisions made in Belfast.’

