Government dismisses drop in EU nurse registrations in UK as ‘irrelevant’

The news that nurse registrations from the EU have dropped from 1300 to 46 inside a year has been dismissed by the government. ‘Sure, Brexit has had a part to play, as has the English language exam. I’m sure the effective drop in pay over the last ten years might have a small impact too,’ said Jeremy Hunt today. ‘But, really, what the real issue is that no country has a surplus of nurses, so it’s not surprising they’re staying at home where they’re needed.

‘What we need is to train more nurses, have done for some time, with a properly funded training programme that serves the Nation’s nursing needs now and in the future, not sit on the sidelines starving the NHS day by day like the last lot of jokers in charge,’ said the Health Secretary, reading from a document until it was pointed out he’d picked up the labour Party’s manifesto.

Er, what I meant, was the jokers before we came to power two – er – seven years ago. Well, unless you count the clown who ran the NHS before me, oh, that was me too,’ he said.