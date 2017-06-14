Islamic State launches comparethejihad.com

Islamic state hopes to help jihadists “find a way of waging war against the infidel that’s right for you” by launching a jihad comparison website, it was confirmed today. “There’s a huge confusing market, particularly in afterlife care,” said a spokesman. “Al Shabab in the Maghreb has instant paradise on a kill-as-you-go deal, whereas Al Qaeda in the Yemen is offering unlimited virgins on a 24 month contract. How do you decide?”

Would-be-western-warriors can use the website’s self-selector tool to choose from a range of mindsets. The entry level “bored-petty-criminal-turned-self-righteous-nutter-with-gun” is most cost effective, moving up to the ”good-student-failed-to-get-a-girlfriend-and-has-gone-“I-don’t-like-Mondays”-on-the-western-world’s-ass”. At the top end of the scale is the exclusive “If-I-can’t-be-the-next-Simon-Cowell-I’m-gonna-be-the-next-fucking-Caliph”, with only two known customers.

“Which do you like best, guns or women?” continued the spokesman, “Our website compares the two. Islamic state in Syria’s got terrible old Kalashnikovs and a steady flow of fit and willing teenagers to serve them food after a hard day’s slaughter, whereas the brothers in Iraq have some great American kit but can only attract porky birds to wait on them hand and foot. It’s your choice.”

Islamic state confirmed there was no “fixed landmine” home jihad option on the website at present. “We despise the west and everything you stand for, but it’s too risky to attack you directly right now” concluded the spokesman. “We might knock the Facebook servers out.”