£1.5 trillion lost to cash transfer con in the UK

At least £1.5 trillion has been lost in a nationwide scam that ‘encourages’ people to unwittingly transfer their money into a fraudster’s account, according to Financial Fraud Study (FFS).

‘It’s a clever ruse, and utterly believable,’ said a spokesman for FFS. ‘The victim’s employer receives a demand from a shady outfit calling itself HMRC to take a percentage of wages out of the victim’s pay packet, falls for it, and then transfers the money to a ‘safe account’ where it can be frittered away by the fraudsters.’

Worryingly, those behind the scam send further, very convincing letters to those who don’t pay up, threatening them with fines and extra interest payments.

Serious Fraud Office investigations have revealed that the fraudsters appear to be led by criminals called ‘Dave’ or ‘George’ although they change their identities every five years or so, and might have signed their names ‘Gordon’, ‘Tony’, ‘John’ or even ‘Margaret’ in the past. In the current line-up – a typical case of bad cop, badder cop – most witnesses agree that Dave appears to be your mate, seeming to be helping you out and doing his best for you, leaving it to George to menace you from the background; like pure evil, staring at you as if he can see price tags on each of your organs.

‘The scam can go on for a lifetime,’ the SFO warned. ‘Once they’ve found a gullible victim to milk year after year to fund their extravagant lifestyles, they really go to town, adding on ‘extras’ like ‘insurance’ payments, supposedly to fund income based on a percentage of salaries when people finally wise up and give up ‘working’ for them. Of course they never get what they think they’ll get and some payments never materialise at all. Some even suggest that 20% of all spending in the UK ends up in the hands of these scam kingpins which is then laundered through contacts in the banking system.’

The fake explanations about the reason for the payments vary from subtle threats such as ‘it’ll help you pay your hospital fees’, ‘it’ll be used to teach your children a lesson’, to out and out protection racket statements such as a promise to ‘save you from the bad guys’.

Not Amused (hat-tips to Crayon, throngsman and NewBiscuit)