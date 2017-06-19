Majority of voters want vote to vote on vote, survey finds

images8AAUJ1SF

Survation has polled British voters about Brexit and has detected a shift in attitude. ‘Previously 51% of voters didn’t want a vote on holding a second referendum, but now 58% of voters would vote for a vote, as long as the vote wasn’t binding. Of those polled, 35% state they wouldn’t vote for a vote, but would vote against a vote.’

‘Statistically speaking, to within two standard deviations, and accepting the usual margins of error, we haven’t a f*@king clue what the public wants. Which means we are very qualified to be the current government,’ a spokesman for Number 10 said.

Share this story...

Posted: Jun 19th, 2017 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2017 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer