Internet to anticipate who will ask ‘what was whatshisname in?

Internet engineers have revealed that the next stage in artificial intelligence will move from anticipating what the next question Google will be asked to who will ask it. ‘Ten years ago, when you saw the bloke with the dodgy moustache on the telly – you know which one I mean – and asked “what was he in before?” we were satisfied with “dunno” as an answer,’ said AI expert Damian Ledders today. ‘But now, as soon as someone asks that question everyone in the room pulls out their tablets and smartphones and race to find out the answer.’

He continued to point out that search engines had been optimised for some time to anticipate these questions and were actively pushing the answers to the top of the rankings to save time. However, ‘what is more important is working out who will ask which question and when,’ he said. ‘Right now Google knows you’re going to type ‘who the f@ck is Damian Ledders’ and has an answer, but this time next year you’ll be getting the answers to questions you haven’t thought of asking showing at the top of your search engine,’ he said.

Experts are concerned that this could result in a recursive spiral, where search engines will anticipate a person will ask ‘who was it that died in the war, you or your brother?’, decide to anticipate it with a list of people you know in a tertiary way who died in a war, but then decide you will want a list of wars that people you may know about died in, which will spark a need for knowing why these wars began, when they finished and what was the score. Which will then trigger an article on who is to blame for wars.

‘So basically,’ said one expert, ‘you might find yourself looking at your smartphone and be confronted with the Wikipedia entry for Tony Blair every time,’ he said, having just typed ‘who the f@ck is Damian Ledders into a Beta version of the new software and staring at a photograph of Tony Blair. Smartphone repair shops are eagerly awaiting this next stage of AI.