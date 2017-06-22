Homo Superior finally reaches voting age

We all know the real reason Theresa May called the election when she did. Another year and the breed of hyper-intelligent hominids known as Homo Superior would have gained a voting majority. Many feel that she should have let evolution take its course and handed the reins to a more evolved, wiser form of humanity – but that isn’t the Conservative way.

Scientists disagree on the genesis of the new humans. One theory has it that an interstellar dust cloud seeded the earth with alien DNA shortly before the millennium. Others point to the influence of CBBC, an advanced experiment in cognitive development by a government agency known, chillingly, as ‘Auntie’. To discover the truth, we might need to wait until Homo Superior directs its fearsome intellect to the problem, just as soon as it’s finished playing Candy Crush.

One thing is certain : Homo Superior is here to stay. Tony Blair turned every public building larger than a toilet into a university – primarily by putting the word ‘university’ in its name – in an effort to keep up, but the super-beings quickly outpaced higher education capacity. Many are now on master’s degrees in golf course management and media studies, opening up a golden age of soap opera awareness and slightly better managed golf courses.

Social media shows the trend most clearly. Every day, billions of messages highlight the stupidity of Homo Sapiens – even the name seems ironic – by revealing their foolish voting tendencies. The graphs are clear : old humans voted one way, new humans vote a new, fresher, more exciting way. Some academics have pointed out that the new, fresh approach looks just like the 1970s, when Homo Superior was just a twinkle in a cosmic dust cloud – but they’re just homo sapiens, what do they know?

Humanity is poised on the brink of a new age, a time for discovery, invention and wisdom. Perhaps Theresa May should step aside now, and let youth take over. Perhaps we all should. Just as soon as they take those fecking headphones off, could somebody pass on the message?