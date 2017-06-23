35% of people will punch researcher says researcher from hospital bed

Evidence of “voter fatigue” has been shown by a survey where a cross section of people were asked if they would like to punch the next person who asked a survey question.

Speaking from a hospital trolley in Charing Cross Hospital, Ray Jenkins, a junior researcher for YouGov, said, “You bet they want to punch anyone asking their opinion. The findings are statistically significant, even controlling for size of clipboard, attractiveness of questioner, time of day. You couldn’t pass us that jug of water could you, I’m struggling to move my upper body at the moment”.

When asked about his startling resemblance to Nigel Farage, Mr Jenkins replied, “I don’t see what that’s got to do with it. Ouch; you didn’t have to do that.”