Theresa May to visit ‘everybody’ in hospital

Theresa May’s plan to bring succour to each and every one of the UK’s approximately 150,000 hospital patents will demonstrate the caring, empathetic side of the Prime Minister’s personality, while simultaneously reducing waiting lists. ‘The very thought of a visit from Mrs May seems to have curative properties,’ a Department of Health spokesperson said. ‘One hospital at the top of the PM’s visiting list has miraculously found 90% of its beds free, the day before her arrival.’

Rather than a battle-axe bus, Mrs May will be driven in a ‘Theresambulance’ to every hospital in the land that agrees to waive car park charges. These vehicles will be emblazoned with 2 images: On one side, the PM dressed as Florence Nightingale, running through fields of genetically modified wheat, with a caption tbc about the fertile future of farming post Brexit. On the other side, a poster aimed at non UK born NHS staff, telling them to ‘Stop meddling with British sick and go home.’

But cuts to NHS resources in Protestant areas of Northern Ireland means in some hospitals bedside chairs are unavailable. ‘In these cases Mrs May is prepared to pay £2 billion pounds to get into bed with the patients and use her considerable body warmth to convince them of the benefits of gay marriage, a hard Brexit and a soft border. Or vice versa.’ said a spokesman.

‘Mrs May will not be getting into bed with patients with aids,’ added an aide.