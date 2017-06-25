Everyone in EU definitely planning to move to UK

Brexit negotiations have stalled after an EU demand for reciprocal arrangements for residency rights. Foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, explained the issue. ‘Unquestionably, 350 million EU residents would move to the UK given the chance, so we must resist this demand. Although, obviously, I plan to have a holiday home in Spain in a few years.’

Johnson’s claim is confirmed by Antonio Rossi who currently lives in a luxury Genoa villa on the Riviera. ‘We need this right. I’ve spotted an apartment above a Wolverhampton chip shop, I want to snap it up but only if I’ve the right to live in the UK, otherwise I’m stuck in this hell hole.’