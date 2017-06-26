Davis got everything he wants out of EU, so nurr

David ‘Chavschool’ Davis has boasted that his first time away from home since his Uncle Norman used to look after him was ‘brilliant’ and, because of his top skills and banter, getting all the things he wanted was ‘easy peasy smelly cheesy’.

As he jumped off the coach at the gates of Downing Street, the Brexit Secretary emptied his satchel to show reporters all the cool stuff he came back with. Hidden under his Maastricht Treaty homework. which was completely sodden from a leaky bottle of Orangina, were a flick-knife, a pack of playing-cards with naked ladies on them and a box of bangers which he then swapped with Liam Fox for an interview with Sophy Ridge.

The crowd eventually dispersed when the Foreign Secretary, Boris ‘Blabbermouth’ Johnson, pushed his way in, pocketed the playing-cards, and trumped Davis’s stupid junk with an actual genuine real live World War II hand grenade that he was given by a nice lady he met in Germany.

Hat tip to ramblesid