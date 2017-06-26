‘Despacito’ means ‘sunburnt British twat’ in Spanish

The song ‘Despacito’ is about fat British men abroad with incredibly bad sunburn. Last week’s UK number one, which has topped the charts in Spain and across Latin-America, is an ode to balding Brits who refuse to use sun cream in 40 degree heat and wear Reebok Classic trainers with white socks on the beach.

Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee co-wrote the song after stumbling across a stag do from Southend made up of fat men with bright red shiny heads and peeling faces on a recent trip to Málaga. ‘We decided the only way to respond was to write a song. Loosely translated, it goes “Sunburnt British twat, you should have worn a hat, now you drinking in Irish Pub, your wife she like big red hippo”.’

Sunburnt holidaymaker Nick Ferguson, who recently returned from a week in Marbella, added: ‘Have you heard that song? It’s class isn’t it. The Spanish DJ in our resort kept playing it for us over and over again. I think he probably fancied my wife.’

Matt Ward