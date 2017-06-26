England celebrate second disastrous independence day in a week

England football supporters have been dancing in the streets of Nice – in some cases with chair legs and flick knives in their hands – to celebrate the country’s second valiant European exit in a week.

Twice in the space of five days, England has defied the world to separate itself proudly from a corrupt and decaying European institution. Calls are now growing for Independence Day to be celebrated with a public holiday every year on 23 June and again on 27 June, preferably with no-one having to go into work on the days in between as the immigrants will do all the clearing up anyway.

‘The so-called experts said we couldn’t ever get this result,’ said Roy Jameson, a shaven-headed 43-year-old cockwomble from Kettering. ‘It was 3-1 against a Brexit vote the first time around last week and it was 4-1 against us having the guts to lose to Iceland, but we did it. We did it! I’ve never been so proud to be British.’

Supporters wanting to leave Euro 2016 initially seemed to be outnumbered by those who wanted to remain in the competition long enough to be twatted by France in the quarter finals. However, the leave campaign fought a brilliant battle, persuading Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and the rest of the team to play like arthritic gibbons with their knees stapled together against the might of Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, who nearly got a game for Charlton Athletic last year.

In other news, Wales football fans have joined in the joy of England’s Euro 2016 leavers, celebrating wildly on the streets of Cardiff days after voting to side with them in the first and now largely forgotten vote on the European Union, despite this palpably being against Wales’s economic interests. This has reportedly caused a paradox that will cause the universe to implode at some point in the next five days.

Viewers in Scotland will have their own programmes.