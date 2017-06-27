Welsh government report into university plagiarism ‘was copied’

A damning report that shows a high percentage of students in Welsh universities have been caught copying is understood to have been copied from a body investigating plagiarism in English universities.

‘There’s clearly a problem here,’ said an educational expert, ‘because where it says “Wales” in crayon I can see “England” written underneath. ‘I can also discern “Gove is a twat” scribbled out, so that dates it to somewhere between five years and five minutes ago.’

Experts believe that the problem relates to universities not keeping up with technology. ‘Most students today have been brought up on cut and paste,’ said an investigative report into the problem, citing that ‘most students today have been brought up on cut and paste’ as a primary reason.