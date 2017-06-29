Banks changing sort codes ‘nothing to do with Brexit, honest’

Major banks are scheduled to change sort codes by 2019, but are maintaining this is part of a restructuring and nothing to do with Brexit. One investment banker said, in between emptying his photographs of his kids, his wife and his mistress into a box: ‘I’m just going on holiday, to Frankfurt. I usually pack my desk up before a holiday, just in case.’

Banks are keen to ensure customers don’t panic when their sort code changes. ‘Really, it just indicates where your local administrative branch is,’ said Simon Watkins of HSBC. ‘Unfortunately, Bangladesh has a different code to current ones. Just pop into your local Dhaka branch to discuss any concerns, or pop over to Europe if that’s easier,’ said a banking spokesman.