Accountant still referring to his genitalia as ‘downstairs’

Isle of Wight accountant Dennis Ruffak has reverted to one of his favourite metaphors from playful conversations throughout 2012 and 2013, referring to his body as a multi-storey building, in which his genitals represent the ‘downstairs’ or a ‘recreation room, accompanied by an explicit point towards his crotch, as well as a hedonistic smirk at the end of the sentence.

While other floors in the body/building metaphor have mostly been left out, Ruffak has tenaciously enjoyed using real-estate influenced metaphors for his penis-adjacent area. He has no plans to retire the routine in the foreseeable future, despite the visible distress of his co-workers. ‘The odd thing is,’ commented ex-girlfriend Charlotte Webster, ‘when I asked him if he’d like to go downstairs for breakfast, he ran a mile.’

No Refunds, hat tip to Oxbridge