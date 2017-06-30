White working class man still waiting for his privileges

Working class white male Dave Smith has said he often sits at home in his council flat wondering when his white privileges are going to kick in. ‘I’m 47 years old,’ he said. ‘I mean, I don’t know when, or how they share these white privileges out, but you would have thought I would have had them by now.’

Smith spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, where he was beaten by sexually frustrated nuns, left school with no qualifications and has since done only menial jobs to make a living. ‘Maybe you queue for them somewhere,’ he said. ‘I don’t know how they do it. Maybe they give them out as vouchers, which you can be traded in somewhere? If someone knows I really wish they’d tell me because if I’m right, all white people are entitled to them.’

Mr Charley