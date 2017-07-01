Mindfulness bollocks

While experts acknowledge that the UK has the emotional resilience of blancmange, many now agree that mindfulness is just a scam to sell books and joss sticks and to fill up Spa resorts. Some suggest that there is a direct correlation between whining and the amount of free time on our hands, given that half the world lives off less than $2.50 a day – which will please Philip Hammond – but still has better mental health.

‘Perhaps you might think about complaining that our cappuccino being too frothy, our data allowance being too low and that we had to wait a whole year for the next season of Game of Thrones, a Buddhist monk suggested. ‘Look, sad things happen, okay? Guess what – just eat healthily and be nice to people, that’s all Sad shit will happen, but you’ll be much better equipped to deal with it. The rest is just advertising and trapped wind.’