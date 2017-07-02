Airfix ‘not in a rush’ to produce model HMS Queen Elizabeth

Airfix chief modeller Brian Brent has admitted that he ‘isn’t too fussed’ about producing a model for the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth on the grounds that it is empty apart from two outboard motors, won’t see an aircraft until 2022 and is forecast to enter service in 2026. ‘I’ve got a week’s holiday in the Isle of Wight booked for 2023,’ he added.

The government and MOD are playing down the timescale required for the ship to be fully operational. A junior rating who was in primary school when it was laid down and expects to be a retired admiral when it is launched said: ‘You need time to prepare for defence. Vladimir Putin congratulated the UK government on the launch of the ship as he has a tacit agreement to not start World War III ‘until everyone is ready.’