Ryanair complains about ‘cowboy’ training facility

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has complained to the Civil Aviation Authority about his company’s experience with budget training provider Technicians R Us. The low-price, low-service, low-maintenance airline had booked six aircraft technicians on a part 66 training package as a way of keeping costs down in order to pass them on to O’Leary.

‘First, we booked them all at the same time, then when their confirmation notes came through they were all booked on different courses on different days,’ O’Leary fumed. ‘We intended sending them using the corporate mini-bus, so my training manager tried to change the booking but then the thieving bastards charged us a fucking ‘admin fee’, whatever that means.’

Once the technicians had been trained, they were told that if they wanted to take the exam, it would cost extra, a move O’Leary described as ‘pure flaming extortion’. ‘So we paid, through gritted teeth, and even paid the surcharge for Brian, who being a bit OCD wanted to take two pens into the exam. I mean, what difference does it make? One pen, two pens?’

‘And now I’ve just been told that if we want the exams to be marked it’s extra,’ he shouted, waving a sheaf of invoices at reporters. ‘And the final grades are extra again. Where do these cowboys get off?’ The CAA, however, dismissed the complaint, noting that Technicians R Us is a registered subsidiary of Ryanair.

Separately, O’Leary has jumped to the defence of the Chinese pensioner who was arrested for throwing coins into the intake of a China Southern Airlines flight ‘for good luck’ on her flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou. ‘Clearly this woman didn’t know what she was doing, only throwing in the equivalent of £2.63,’ he said.

‘That wouldn’t guarantee her a seat, let alone the right to stand in the toilet on one of my flights,’ O’Leary added. ‘Ryanair policy states the minimum value coinage to be thrown at its engines is £10, or £20 if you want to choose which engine. And now, if you’ll excuse me, those whiny so-called ‘passengers’ living it up on the concourse at Luton aren’t going to insult themselves.’