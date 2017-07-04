North Korea identifies fish it targeted

Following the launch of its so-called ‘intercontinental ballistic missile’, based on its ability to travel within the continental waters it was launched from, North Korea has stated that the missile was actually targeted at a fish called Eric that was seen spying on its coastline three weeks ago.

‘Being a rock sole, indigenous to both the Glorious Democratic People’s Republic and the scummy Californian coastline we realised Eric would be taking our secrets back to America,’ said a Pyongyang spokesman. ‘Our glorious scientists calculated that he would be approximately 933 km away, so we blasted him out of the sea.’

US weapons monitoring scientists admitted something splashed in the sea but were unable to confirm whether it was a missile or a ‘bloody big rock dropped out of a plane’. Posters featuring a missing fish and a reward have been washed up on the Californian coastline.