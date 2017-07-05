George Osborne to play final Adele concerts

Adele fans have welcomed news that George Osborne is prepared to step in at the final moment to cover her Wembley gigs while the songstress recovers. The former Chancellor has come in for much criticism in recent months for taking on multiple jobs, but said that ‘he couldn’t stand by and see someone like Prescott take the gig’ and that, although he had ‘laughed himself hoarse’ when Theresa May reduced her majority, it hadn’t done any permanent damage to his own vocals chords.

Evening Standard reviewers have already given the concerts a five-star review saying that Osborne has a ‘northern powerhouse’ voice. Shares in Black Rock soared when the announcement was made, only to fall back when it was further announced that the DUP wanted ten VIP passes to the concerts and a commitment from Osborne that they could control the play list.

Milo Shame