TV chefs join Brexit talks so Britain can have its cake and eat it

David Davis has conceded that his ‘have your cake and eat it’ approach to Brexit isn’t working as well as he’d hoped. ‘All the cakes we’ve been allowed to keep are heavy, mouldy and leave a sour taste,’ he said. ‘We can still gain the upper hand in the negotiations, but it’s a matter of getting the recipe right.’

As a matter of urgency, the British team has drafted Delia Smith in to avoid being outclassed by the French chefs. ‘If necessary we’ll bring Gordon Ramsey in too,’ said a spokesman, ‘followed by Jamie Oliver, Mary Berry, Nigella Lawson and the Hairy Bikers.’ ‘We’ll have our cake, even if we have to muster every celebrity chef in the process,’ warned Davis. ‘If they think we’re beaten, that’s because we’re just good eggs.’