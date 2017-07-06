Boris goes door to door to make himself lovable again

Boris Johnson is now knocking on people’s doors throughout the UK in an attempt to win back the affection that has taken a massive dive in the past week.

Members of the public have reported a blonde man with an extremely posh accent turning up on their doorsteps murmuring ‘Love me, love me, go on, you know you want to’ and making puppy dog eyes, before begging them to throw him a stick so that he can fetch it in a bumbling but charming manner and place it at their feet.

The former Mayor of London and Brexit campaign leader has also been reported as offering the public the opportunity to have him lying on their sofas like a slightly overweight but much loved golden retriever who has seen better days, only getting up to lick their faces and beg for chow.

David Lloyd from Brighton took Johnson up on his offer but was dismayed when he got up for work only to find ‘a great big pile of crap on the best rug’ and Johnson lying at the hearth wearing his best cheeky but at the same time utterly adorable ‘What me guv?’ face, before bounding off through the front door to take a pee on the hydrangeas and disappearing in a taxi. ‘And don’t get me started about what he tried to do to my wife’s leg’.

The tactic is thought to be part of a wider campaign to make Johnson appealing to the public again. It is believed that for his next trick he will don a white dress similar to that worn by fellow blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe singing the late actress’s famous hit ‘I wanna be loved by you’ before taking an ‘utterly hilarious but non-injurious’ pratfall from his 4-inch high heels.

SJ Roe