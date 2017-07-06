End of the road for ‘left a bit’ rally cross navigator

Champion rally driver Tim Nicolas has parted company with co-driver Andy O’Brien following a disastrous performance in the FIA World Rally Cross Championships at Lyddon Hill. Nicholas explained: ‘We started off pretty well but almost immediately he came out with “Look out for that big puddle” and I lost concentration after that.’

As the race progressed, things got worse. ‘Saying “Go sort of left up here” and “Bear right by the big tree” really didn’t help. With a good navigator, a driver should learn enough to drive the circuit blindfold, but Andy was saying things like “At the next turning you kind of go back on yourself” and “There’s a hilly bit coming up”. I’d have been better off with a Garmin.’

One wrong turning found the team leaving the circuit entirely and joining holiday traffic on the A260 to Folkestone. The pair had to spend a night in a Travelodge before finding their way back to a now-deserted rally circuit. Furious, Nicholas fired O’Brien on the spot. ‘I told him to fuck off home but as far as I know he’s still in the car park.’