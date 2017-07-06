Gove to reintroduce pirates to protect fisheries

In order to protect the UK’s fisheries post-Brexit, the Environment Secretary has issued Letters of Marque to any Salty Jack or Rancid Boris. On board the HMS Strong & Stable, Gove explained that he would be guarding Britain’s sovereign waters with a cutlass in one hand and an inflatable palm tree in the other. He warned fishermen not to stray too close to the continent, as ‘here be dragons, Eurocrats and straight bananas!’.

While admitting that his Brexit Treasure Map might lead to some becoming shipwrecked, left with an obsessional craving for French cheese, and doubloons would remain part of the Euro, Gove assured voters that their fish were as safe as the extra £350 million per week for the NHS. He added: ‘Under the auspices of the Jolly Roger and the Grumpy Philip Hammond, we will defend our cod but still support our codswallop. Just ask the Prime Minister – look thar she blows … hard.’